Tropical Wave with heavy showers, thunderstorms to affect SVG

Moisture trailing a tropical wave is increasing across our islands. Moderate-heavy showers with thunderstorm activity can be expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) overnight and during Saturday…

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared…A Flash-Flood Watch would be issued for SVG from 6:00pm today, until 6:00pm Saturday 10th August 2024.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms could linger across SVG on Sunday. Cloudiness is likely to increase during Monday as an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms with increasing (now 60%) chance for development, moves closer to the island chain.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVGMET Services) will continue to monitor developments in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.