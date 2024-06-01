Moisture levels across the islands are likely to remain high within the next three days, increasing the chance of showers and allowing for generally cloudy conditions across SVG.

A tropical wave continues to affect the islands and its instability is expected to trigger showers into Sunday with the possibility of thunderstorms. Another tropical wave is expected to affect the islands on Monday with additional instability lingering into Tuesday.

Moderate to fresh (20-30km/h) east South easterly to south easterly trades are forecast, with higher gust near showers.

Seas should remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-2.0m. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze will cross our islands within the upcoming days, occasionally reducing air quality and visibility.