SVG will continue to experience breezy conditions into midweek. In addition, Saharan dust haze concentrations will gradually decrease across our islands during this forecast period, improving air quality and visibility by Wednesday.

A tropical wave will begin to affect our islands by Monday evening. Lingering instability associated with this wave will see a few showers spread along Tuesday.

On Wednesday another tropical wave is expected to affect our islands. Residents should remain alert.

Moderate to fresh (~20-35 km/h) winds are anticipated across this forecast period with occasional gusts. Consequently, seas will remain agitated.

Swell heights should peak near 1.5m on western coasts and up to 2.5m on eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells.