Trough system to bring thunderstorms through Weekend

A trough system is crossing the islands, with increasing moisture levels (cloudiness) during this evening and over the weekend.

Light rain, moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

Showers/thunderstorm activity could decrease across SVG by Sunday afternoon. Saharan dust could create slight/moderate-haze across our area at times.

Moderate-fresh (25 – 35km/h) breeze across our islands could become occasionally gusty (35 – 40km/h), with wind directions ranging from northeast to southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells occasionally rising to range 1.0m(3ft) to 1.5m(5ft) west of our islands and 1.8m(6.5ft) to 2.5m(8ft) east of our islands…Small-craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds.