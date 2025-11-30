Trough system to produce moderate showers on Wednesday

The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature and should persist for the next 48 hours allowing for relatively fair conditions and a few passing showers.

On Wednesday, unstable conditions associated with a trough will produce some moderate showers. In addition, no significant Saharan dust haze concentrations is anticipated during this forecast period.

Moderate to fresh (~20-30 km/h) north easterly to east north easterly trades are crossing our islands with occasional gusts. Wind speeds will decrease (~10-25 km/h) from Monday into midweek.

Seas are moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and near 2.0 m on the eastern coasts.

Marine users should exercise caution for above normal sea wells especially on eastern coasts. Sea conditions should improve and return to slight to moderate from Monday.