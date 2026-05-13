Troumaca bay dev’t kicks off with $3M Investment

Troumaca Bay Development First Community Consultation

The proposed transformation of Troumaca Bay into a premier recreational and tourism hub has officially begun its public consultation phase. On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, residents gathered at the Troumaca Government School for the first community consultation meeting to discuss the project, which is funded by the World Bank.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development. The project aims to balance new tourism developments with the preservation of the bay’s natural beauty and community value.

Hon. Dr. Kishore Shallow, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, highlighted the development as a crucial opportunity for Troumaca, the North Leeward corridor, and the nation at large. The development is designed to meet the growing demand for recreational spaces and tourist attractions in the area. “This is not just a recreational site,” stated Minister Shallow. “It will service Troumaca, North Leeward and the entire country, while stimulating economic activity and creating opportunities for young people, fishers, vendors and small business owners”.

UBEC Project Manager Ellsworth Dacon provided financial and infrastructural details, explaining that the Troumaca Bay project will see an estimated investment of US$3 million. This local funding is part of a broader US$27.6 million regional UBEC project focusing on tourism, fisheries, and solid waste management. Proposed infrastructural upgrades for Troumaca Bay include the repair of the existing fishing jetty alongside the construction of a new jetty designed to accommodate small tourist tenders. Additional plans feature a tourism-related building with restaurant space, improved beach access, gazebos, footpaths, lighting, and upgraded amenities for fishers and the general public.

Dacon emphasized that community input is a strict World Bank requirement and will be central to finalizing the project’s design. “We are here to listen,” Dacon told attendees. “This consultation drives the design. We want to hear your concerns, what you want, what you do not want, and how this project can best serve the people of Troumaca”.

Addressing the potential ecological footprint, UBEC Environmental Specialist Dr. Clint Lewis assured residents that the bay’s natural character will be maintained as much as possible. Assessments are actively examining impacts related to marine and coastal environments, waste management, construction noise, dust, traffic, and worker safety. Dr. Lewis also outlined a grievance mechanism designed to allow residents to voice concerns throughout the project’s lifespan, assuring them that all feedback will be formally documented, reviewed, and addressed through a dedicated environmental and social framework.

During the open forum, community members raised a variety of practical and cultural concerns. Key topics included guaranteeing continued beach access, the future of the local playing field, traffic management, road access, fencing, and adequate facilities for fishers. Residents also highlighted the need for lifeguards, ongoing maintenance, training opportunities, and the preservation of Troumaca’s local history.

The consultation session received additional support from the Fisheries Division, the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, and the Solid Waste Management Unit. Minister Shallow concluded the session by thanking the residents for their honest feedback and urging them to “embrace development in the community”.

Further consultations are scheduled to take place as the planning and design phases continue to advance.