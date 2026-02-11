EC$6M Troumaca bottom bay dev. set for mid 2026

St Vincent government has announcement of the Troumaca Bottom Bay Recreational Development Project in North Leeward.

Introduced by Minister Kishore Shallow during a 2026 budget debate, the initiative represents a state investment exceeding EC$6 million.

The project aims to improve local infrastructure and community life while fostering sustainable tourism and economic growth in the North.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with the government anticipating significant job creation for residents.

Shallow said the development overall is designed to transform the area into a premier destination for both recreational activities and international visitors.