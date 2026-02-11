Ad image

EC$6M Troumaca bottom bay dev. set for mid 2026

Times Staff
MP Shallow

St Vincent government has announcement of the Troumaca Bottom Bay Recreational Development Project in North Leeward.

Introduced by Minister Kishore Shallow during a 2026 budget debate, the initiative represents a state investment exceeding EC$6 million.

The project aims to improve local infrastructure and community life while fostering sustainable tourism and economic growth in the North.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with the government anticipating significant job creation for residents.

Shallow said the development overall is designed to transform the area into a premier destination for both recreational activities and international visitors.

