Troumaca Post Office Reopens, Expanding Services in North Leeward

Renovated and fully functional, the post office in the North Western community of Troumaca, St Vincent, is now open to the public.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the Troumaca post office began operations after undergoing a period of renovation, as reported by Carlos James, the Member of Parliament for North Leeward, in a statement that was published on Facebook.

According to James, the newly renovated post office is now providing standard postal services in addition to the ability to pay bills for all of the main utility providers.

“Further, we will break ground on the construction of the Cultural and Artistic Hub in Troumaca, which will provide accommodation for extended administrative services, including the Village Council and the Post Office,” James said.