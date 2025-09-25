Is TREATING during an election cheating?

Imagine I’m the President of a country called Not-Ah-Real-Place, and I am preparing for an upcoming general election. To maintain my position, I’d consider these strategies:

Given the low likelihood of legal action, I’d joyfully ride a horse and chariot through the constitution and electoral laws, exploiting loopholes to rig the election and avoid punishment.

One way to ensure my victory is by TREATING you, the voters. I’d ensure you’re always wined and dined during my campaign. Trust me, you’d get fed up with all the food and drinks I’d provide. I’d also use popular culture and events like sports and festivities to gain public support.

It’s important to note that ‘TREATING’ is a legal concept within the Electoral Laws of Not-Ah-Real-Place. It’s an act to consolidate and update the country’s laws on representation and related matters before, during, and after an election.

To address your concerns, I’d ensure you’re consistently provided with complimentary food, drinks, and refreshments before, during, and after the elections. As Euripides said, “when a man’s stomach is full, it makes no difference whether he is rich or poor.” This is evident in Not-Ah-Real-Place because you have demonstrated that the most important full stomach is your last one over the years. Therefore, by maintaining your well-being, I can effectively influence your decision to vote for me on election day. I’m confident this approach would provide a significant advantage in the race for my re-election.

Additionally, I’m committed to providing entertainment during my campaign. I’d invite some of the world’s most renowned singers to perform for the nation at no cost. Their time and energy would be compensated for by me.

I hope you appreciate these gestures and remember them when you go to vote. After all, artists like 2Pac and Bob Marley cost millions of US dollars in performance fees, with recent reports suggesting figures of $1.35 million to $1.5 million for a single concert. Who else in Not-Ah-Real-Place would be willing to offer such an extravagant deal?

When I provide refreshments and entertainment, please be aware that this is a private matter. It’s important to note that offering such gifts, in the hope that you will vote for me at the polls, is illegal and constitutes corruption. Accepting these gifts would also be a criminal offence.

For further clarification and guidance, please refer to the Representation of the People Act of Not-Ah-Real-Place. However, I’ve devised a strategy to circumvent this legal issue. As long as it can’t be proven that I’m TREATING you is the reason for your vote, I’ll continue to provide these gifts.

Importantly, it’s crucial to stay vigilant, as there have been instances where offering gifts to voters has led to legal consequences. For example, in 1886, Christopher Weguelin was found guilty of treating voters in exchange for their vote in an election in Youghal. This resulted in an election petition being filed and the election result being overturned by the Election Court.

A more recent example occurred in the 2015 United Kingdom general election. Kim Rose, the UK Independence Party candidate for Southampton Itchen, was accused of treating voters by distributing sausage rolls at a community event. Hampshire Constabulary declined to take any action in response to these allegations.

In conclusion, I’m prepared to take the risk of offering you gifts for this election. I expect you to reciprocate my generosity. With the police and courts under my control, we’re in a strong position. Finally, the media’s influence is limited, which may prevent these questions from being raised and such acts of treating from being noticed or punished.