Trudeau tells Canadians to buy made in Canada

In urging Canadians to buy domestic products, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a message of national unity ahead of what he projects will be “hard times” for the country.

A large majority – around 75% – of Canadian exports go directly to the US. The two countries also have a deeply-embedded auto manufacturing sector that stands to suffer big losses once these tariffs come into effect.

Economists project that Canada could be plunged into a recession if these tariffs are not lifted within five to six months, and that many Canadians could lose their jobs as a result.

“Many among us will be affected by this, and we will have some hard times. I ask you to be there for each other,” Trudeau told Canadians in a national address on Saturday, after US President Donald Trump announced the tariffs.

“Now is the time to choose Canada,” he said, asking people to support Canadian businesses and to vacation in the country instead of travelling elsewhere.

Some Canadians have already heeded these calls. On social media, guides have started circulating on how to avoid American-made products at the grocery store. Others have stated they will be cancelling travel plans to the US, or forgoing visiting there altogether.

Provinces will also start pulling American booze off their shelves starting on Tuesday – all in a bid to help local businesses weather the storm ahead, and to undoubtedly send a message that Canadians are united.