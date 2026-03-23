True Blue Bay Resort to Host Reimagined Chocolate Festival

The Grenada Chocolate Festival has announced its 2026 return, scheduled for May 22–27 at the True Blue Bay Boutique Resort.

Under the theme “Reimagining Caribbean Cocoa – From Roots to Renaissance,” the event highlights the island’s agricultural legacy through interactive workshops, farm tours, and culinary tastings.

To modernize the guest experience, organizers have introduced a new digital platform for information and online ticket sales.

The festival is bolstered by several local partnerships, including support from the Grenada Tourism Authority and various regional cocoa advocates.

This celebration aims to connect global visitors with the artistry and innovation of the Caribbean’s premier chocolate industry.