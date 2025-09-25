Trump celebrates Comey indictment: ‘Justice in America’

President Trump on Thursday hailed news that his Justice Department had indicted former FBI Director James Comey, one of his most prominent critics, days after the president called for action against Comey and others.

“JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts,” Trump added. “He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation.”

A federal grand jury indicted Comey on charges of making a false statement as well as another for obstruction of a congressional proceeding in connection with testimony he gave before the Senate in 2020.

The indictment makes Comey the first of Trump’s many perceived political enemies to face charges.

Trump last Saturday posted on Truth Social, questioning why his attorney general, Pam Bondi, had not moved to go after Comey and other prominent political rivals.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” Trump posted.