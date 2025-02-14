Trump ends federal funding for schools that require Covid vaccines

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order halting federal funds for schools that require students to be vaccinated against coronavirus before they can attend classes in person.

Trump’s administration has already taken steps to end coronavirus vaccine requirements at the federal level, including for green card applicants, and reinstated service members who were discharged for refusing the vaccine.

Trump was joined in the Oval Office by members of his Cabinet. The decision to vaccinate should be up to the parents of a student, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

The order was first reported by Breitbart News.

Currently, Covid vaccines are no longer required in K-12 schools across the country, according to the nonprofit health policy research organizations Immunize.org and the National Academy for State Health Policy.

On the campaign trail, Trump pledged to strip funding for schools that require vaccines and masks for students and said he would not allow schools to impose Covid mandates.

Trump’s proposal sparked concerns at the time about funding for schools in states that require most students to be immunized from diseases like measles and polio. A Trump spokesperson clarified that he was referring to Covid vaccines.

Trump’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is among the most high-profile vaccine critics, urging greater scrutiny of vaccines as part of an effort that allies refer to as “vaccine safety.” Critics view Kennedy as anti-vaccine.

Kennedy was sworn in this week with a promise to address a chronic disease epidemic and after overcoming resistance from some members of Congress by vowing to maintain vaccine access for Americans.

In his first interview after being sworn in, Kennedy reiterated his pledge but said he intends to more closely monitor vaccine side effects.