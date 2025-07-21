Trump Media announces its purchases for Bitcoin Treasury reach $2 billion

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) (“Trump Media” or the “Company”), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that the Company has accumulated approximately $2 billion in bitcoin and bitcoin-related securities as part of its previously announced bitcoin treasury strategy.

The holdings now comprise around two-thirds of Trump Media’s approximately $3 billion in liquid assets.

Furthermore, approximately $300 million of additional capital has been allocated to an options acquisition strategy for bitcoin-related securities. Trump Media plans to continue acquiring bitcoin and bitcoin-related assets and to convert its options into spot bitcoin, depending on market conditions. These assets will be used by the company to generate revenues and potentially to acquire additional crypto assets.

Trump Media’s CEO and President Devin Nunes said, “We’re rigorously implementing our publicly announced strategy and fulfilling our bitcoin treasury plan. These assets help ensure our Company’s financial freedom, help protect us against discrimination by financial institutions, and will create synergies with the utility token we’re planning to introduce across the Truth Social ecosphere.”

