A high-tech United States military radar system has been removed from Tobago following a significant shift in regional politics.

Originally deployed to combat drug trafficking and monitor activity in Venezuela, the equipment was dismantled shortly after the U.S. military apprehended Nicolas Maduro.

While local officials previously advocated for the radar’s advanced satellite and drone capabilities to bolster their limited maritime security, the station at ANR Robinson International Airport has now been cleared.

Despite the Defense Minister’s requests for continued support against Caribbean cartels, the multi-million dollar asset is being returned to the United States.

This development marks a conclusion to a controversial period of international surveillance within the sovereign territory of Trinidad and Tobago.