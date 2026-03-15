Trump regime spends $12Billion so far on bombing Iran

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” that so far, the war with Iran has cost $12 billion, adding that “right now, we’ve got what we need” on funding as lawmakers are preparing for a possible supplemental funding request from the White House.

Donald Trump has warned he is not ready to seek a deal to end the US-Israeli offensive against Iran, saying that though he thought Tehran was keen to negotiate a ceasefire, the US would fight on for better terms.

Trump’s comments came as Iran launched fresh missile and drone attacks on countries in the Gulf and on Israel, and Israeli and US warplanes launched new waves of strikes on Iran.

The conflict has plunged the Middle East into chaos, upended global air travel and disrupted oil exports from the region, sending fuel prices rising around the world.

Neither Tehran nor Washington appeared ready to moderate their rhetoric despite the mounting death toll and soaring oil prices after the virtual closure of the strait of Hormuz sea lane.