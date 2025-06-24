Trump says Israel & Iran ‘don’t know what the f*** they’re doing’

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel and Iran “have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing”.

Speaking to reporters before getting onto his helicopter to go to the Nato summit in The Hague, Trump said he was unhappy with both Israel and Iran for breaking the ceasefire agreement he brokered.

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load we’ve seen,” the US president said.

“I’m not happy with Israel. When I say ‘OK now you have 12 hours’, you don’t go out in the first hour and drop everything you have on them. So I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either.”

Trump announced overnight that the warring parties had agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire. He said that Iran was scheduled to end hostilities at 5am GMT, and Israel at 11am GMT.

But on Tuesday morning, Israel Katz, the Israeli defence minister, said that Tehran had violated its side of the agreement and launched missiles towards Israeli territory.

An Israeli military official told AFP that two missiles launched from Iran were intercepted, while Tehran denied that it had breached the ceasefire.

“I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because of one rocket that didn’t land that was shot – perhaps by mistake – that didn’t land. I’m not happy with that,” he told reporters.

“Israel unloaded a lot and now I hear Israel just went out because they felt they were violated by one rocket that didn’t land anywhere… I’m not happy about… I’ve got to get Israel to calm down now.”

Trump said he thought both Iran and Israel had violated the ceasefire.

“I’m not sure they they did it intentionally… I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning at all and I’m going to see if I can stop it.”