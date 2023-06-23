TS Bret SVG: 131 in shelters, house roofs blown off, reports of power outages

First situation report on St Vincent – Tropical Storm Bret

Occasional moderate/ heavy showers, periods of rainfall, isolated thunderstorms and storm forced winds is still impacting St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6inches (75 to 150mm) with isolated higher amounts are likely across our islands and various stations across the mainland have already recorded in excess of three (3) inches and rising.

A number of coastal communities on the northeastern side of mainland St. Vincent were affected by storm surge and a number of residents evacuated to emergency shelters.

SHELTERS

A preliminary list of one hundred and forty-two (142) shelters throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines was published by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO). These shelters were activated for use in the event that persons need to shelter from Tropical Storm Bret.

A total of 36 shelters have been activated with a total of 131 persons in shelters.

HOUSING

1 house destroyed

2 house roofs blown off

3 significantly damaged

1 house washed away

FISHERIES

1 small craft washed away at Owia.

UTILITIES

Reports of power outages in the following areas:

Fancy

Owia

Belair

Source : NEMO