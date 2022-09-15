TS Fiona: Tropical storm watch issued for Several Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Saba, St Eustatius, St Maarten, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the territories.

TS Fiona, which is the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is located 875 kilometres east of the Leeward Islands. The storm is packing winds that are near 50 mph (85 km/h). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 km to the east of TS Fiona’s centre of circulation.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has forecast that there will be little change in Fiona’s strength over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Fiona is expected to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible across portions of the northern Leeward Islands by Friday night, where a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect.

RAINFALL: Fiona is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola. These rains may produce flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

SURF: Swells generated by Fiona are expected to begin affecting the northern Leeward Islands by early Friday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.