Students attending Thomas Saunders Secondary School (TSSS) remain at home as public health officials continue to battle with a flea infestation at the school compound located at the southern end of the decommissioned airport in Arnos Vale.

Minister of Education Curtis King stated last Wednesday that both schools should resume classes on Friday, but only the Girls High School has done so.

The St Vincent Times understands that the students at the institution will return to class on Thursday, May 2.

One parent who spoke with St Vincent Times said the major concern here is the loss of instructional time in this third term.

Last week, Minister King stated that a large number of dogs frequented the area because it was a place where people ate. Despite pleas to dog owners in the region to either tether their animals or keep them within their borders, the problem of stray dogs persisted.

“We have treated the school grounds and implemented various measures, such as constructing a fence, to decrease the number of stray dogs.” There are times when difficulties continue to exist despite your best efforts.”.

The Ministry of Agriculture, in a release dated April 29, appealed for the removal of all animals from schools and other government compounds with immediate effect.

If they fail to do so, the relevant authorities will take the necessary action. The release stated.