The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) will conduct a Tsunami Evacuation Exercise in Port Elizabeth Bequia on Thursday 23rd March, 2023 as part of the

“Exercise Caribe Wave 23 – A Caribbean Tsunami Warning Exercise.”

An imaginary scenario will be used which simulates that the sides of the Mount Pelée Volcano in Martinique collapsed on the 23rd of March 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time and generated a Tsunami which affects Port Elizabeth Bequia. As a response to this, members of the business community, schools and other organisations will participate in this exercise and evacuate to higher grounds.

The exercise will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The initial dummy message for the scenario will be issued at 10:00 a.m. local time by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) which acts as the CARIBE-Early Warning System Tsunami Service Provider.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) wishes to inform the public that this is just an exercise, the scenarios are not real and there is no tsunami threat to the Island of Bequia at this moment.

All messages will start with Exercise! Exercise! Exercise! and end with Exercise! Exercise! Exercise!