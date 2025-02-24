T&T: 6-yro injured following shooting which left mother, father, uncle dead

A six-year-old boy was injured in the hospital following a mass shooting on Saturday in Arima, which left his mother, father, and uncle dead. The primary school pupil was shot in both legs during the deadly home invasion at La Retreat Extension, Heights of Guanapo, Arima, which claimed the lives of Anicia James, 47, her brother Anslem James, 49, and her common-law husband Mitchell Francois, 30. The nation’s first triple homicide for the year as a State of Emergency (SoE) remains in effect, galvanizing senior police officers into action.

Police said Anicia James would have been in the process of locking up the modest mini-mart she operated at the front of her home when two masked gunmen stormed the small house, kicked in the door, and opened fire on the occupants. The suspects reportedly came from the back of the property, which was blocked by dense vegetation. Minutes after the shooting, the suspects ran off via a track leading to a garden on the opposite side of the road and disappeared into the forest.

Neighbours went to the aid of the three after alerting the police. A male relative claimed police officers were present on the street at the time of the shooting, but according to him, “They did not respond as they should have.” While he remained bereft and shaken, he admitted to being reassured by the visit of Martin and Simon.

Officials were unable to determine the motive behind the killings as they said conflicting theories were being offered up including a resumption of the war between feuding gangs in the area; a concluded court matter involving Anslem who was struck by a car; and even a possible threat from an affiliate of one of the warring gangs. As investigators returned to the scene of the shooting to acquire aerial footage of the surrounding terrain via a drone, they were surprised to learn that they were under surveillance by unknown people also using a drone more sophisticated than theirs.

Anicia was a mother of four whose elder two children are in their 20s and did not live with her, while the younger two include a 12-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy. The family moved to the area more than ten years ago and were not known to be involved in any illegal activity.