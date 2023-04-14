T&T has been ranked as the 6th most criminal country in world

T&T has been listed as number 6 by the World of Statistics (WOS) for being among the most criminal countries” in the world.

The World of Statistics (WOS) list of “Most Criminal Countries” was released on Wednesday.

The WOS website describes itself as a global network of nearly 2,360 organisations worldwide which is committed to compiling statistics to increase public awareness.

T&T had also figured at Number 6 in the 2023 World Population Review (WPR) of crime rate by countries recently. The WPR website states it’s an independent US-based statistics agency without political affiliation.

In the WOS list of rankings of the world’s most criminal countries, the WOS stated,” On the list, Venezuela has been ranked top, followed by Papua New Guinea (2), Afghanistan (3), South Africa (4), Honduras (5), Trinidad (sic) (6), Guyana (7), Syria (8), Somalia (9) and Jamaica (10), respectively.

“India stood at 77 spot while the US and UK were ahead of India in the criminal ranking country. The USA was at 55th number (sic) and the UK at 65th rank, according to the World of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the WPR’s listing of the countries with the ten highest crime rates, expressed in per 100,000 people, globally are the following with their crime rate rating:

Venezuela (83.76)

Papua New Guinea (80.79)

South Africa (76.86)

Afghanistan (76.31)

Honduras (74.54)

Trinidad and Tobago (71.63)

Guyana (68.74)

El Salvador (67.79)

Brazil (67.49)

Jamaica (67.42)

Ranking lowest at 136 was Qatar, with a crime rate of 12.13

The WPR said the overall crime rate of a country is calculated by dividing the total number of reported crimes of any kind by the total population, then multiplying the result by 100,000 (because crime rate is typically reported as X number of crimes per 100,000 people).

It noted the US’ overall crime rate is 47.70 and violent crime rate there has decreased sharply over the past 25 years.

“Some of the world’s lowest crime rates are seen in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Japan and New Zealand. Each of these countries has very effective law enforcement, and Denmark, Norway and Japan have some of the most restrictive gun laws in the world,” WPR added.

On T&T, the WPR stated, “T&T has the sixth-highest crime rate in the world. T&T’s government faces several challenges in its effect to reduce crime, such as bureaucratic resistance to change, the negative influence of gangs, drugs, economic recession, and an overburdened legal system. There is a great demand for illegal weapons as well, which drug trafficking and gang-related activities fuel.

“T&T has a Level 2 travel advisory, meaning that travellers should exercise increased caution. Visitors are typically victims of pickpocketing, assault, theft, and fraud.”

Contacted on the WOS’ list and what anti-crime laws Government may present yesterday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds apologised and said he was unable to speak on the listing.

Source : Trinidad Guardian