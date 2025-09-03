T&T PM says US military should ‘kill them all violently’

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar has expressed strong support for the United States’ strike on a Venezuela-based drug vessel, saying she has “no sympathy for traffickers” and that the US military should “kill them all violently.”

“I, along with most of the country, am happy that the US naval deployment is having success in their mission,” the Prime Minister said in a WhatsApp message.

“Illegally trafficked drugs and arms have caused death and destruction in our society over the last twenty-five years. Our country has been ravaged by bloody violence and addiction because of the greed of the cartels. The slaughter of our people is fuelled by evil cartel traffickers. The pain and suffering the cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense.”

She added that restricting illegal guns, drugs, and human trafficking “will decrease the violence in the region and in particular our country,” and asked for divine protection for US military personnel engaged in the interdiction mission.

“May god bless and protect the members of the US military who are engaged in the drug interdiction mission. Their efforts will save many lives in our country and the region,” she said.

The statement follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a strike on a drug-carrying boat in the southern Caribbean. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the operation as a “lethal strike” against a vessel operated by a designated narco-terrorist organisation.

Trump released a video on Truth Social of the US military strike against the boat that had left Venezuela. The administration says it was a drug carrying boat, with Trump adding that they were “positively identified Tren de Aragua narco-terrorists” and that they were “heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action.”