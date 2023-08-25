TTAL returns to “Trinbago Toronto” festival to showcase Tobago

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) will be bringing the warm spirit of unspoilt Tobago to Canada’s “Trinbago Toronto” festival for the second year in a row, proudly promoting the island’s touristic experiences to T&T and Caribbean diaspora and diverse summer festival goers in the heart of Toronto from August 26 to 27, 2023.

In 2022, Trinbago Festival surpassed all expectations, drawing an audience of unparalleled proportions, rivalling that of global superstar Beyoncé. Thousands of visitors immersed themselves in the infectious sights and sounds of Trinidad and Tobago from mas to pan, soca to calypso, and so much more. Attendees also indulged in giveaways and engaging promotional activities from TTAL and local travel and tourism partners.

This year, the two-day cultural extravaganza will once again transform Yonge & Dundas Square into a vibrant showcase of Trinidad and Tobago’s rich cultural heritage and culinary delights. Proud Trinbagonians will take centre stage, celebrating their roots and introducing their friends to the captivating allure of our twin-island republic.

TTAL’s delegation at the festival will comprise Deputy Chairman of the Board, Mr. Naseeb Mohammed, and Marketing Officer, Ms. Andra Joefield. They will be supported by Tobago’s overseas PR representatives in Canada, Siren Communications.

Participation in the Trinbago Toronto festival not only creates heightened awareness across social and traditional media platforms in North America but also serves as a pivotal opportunity to bolster Tobago’s presence in the Canadian travel market.

By engaging in this celebration, TTAL aims to leverage the publicity of this milestone event to reinvigorate the Canadian travel market’s awareness of Tobago as an ideal post-COVID holiday destination. This strategic initiative builds upon the successes of Tobago in the Canadian market from 2019 to 2021, providing a lucrative platform to showcase the island’s allure and solidify its status as a premier holiday destination in the Caribbean.

For more information about the upcoming Trinbago Festival in Toronto, please visit the Consulate General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ttconsulatetoronto or visit the official website for the festival: http://www.trinbago.ca