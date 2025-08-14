Türkiye’s ambassador to SVG presents letter of credence

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines officially welcome Her Excellency Ambassador Ayșe Selcan Șanli, Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on the occasion of her formal presentation of Letter of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on Monday, August 11, 2025.

During her official visit, Her Excellency Șanli engaged in a series of courtesy calls designed to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

These engagements included a joint courtesy call with Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs. She also paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture and met with the Leader of the Opposition, the Honourable Dr. Godwin Friday.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines looks forward to deepening diplomatic ties and fostering mutually beneficial collaboration with the Republic of Türkiye, as both nations work together in the spirit of friendship, respect, and shared development.