Updated: November 17, 2023 – 10:35 AM

Dengue outbreak declared in the Turks and Caicos Islands

In response to the increased number of dengue fever cases, an intensive fogging plan would be adopted across all Turks and Caicos islands.

The TCI obtained confirmation of its first dengue case on October 17, 2023, according to the Ministry of Health and Human Services. Since then, testing has increased due to greater public and health care provider awareness, with 13 confirmed dengue cases and 74 probable cases reported to date.

According to the Ministry, the latest rises indicate the onset of a dengue outbreak in the TCI. The confirmed cases are spread as follows across the islands:

12 confirmed in Providenciales

Grand Turk has one confirmed guest.

It mentions four different varieties of dengue viruses. Dengue virus types two and three (DENV-2 and DENV-3) have since been found in the TCI.

Eight of the confirmed cases are type three, which can result in a more severe form of the disease, while one confirmed case is type two. The other examples did not fulfil the type criteria.

Shaun D. Malcolm, Minister of Health and Human Services, stated, “In response to the dengue cases, the Ministry of Health and Human Services has ramped up vector control activities throughout the islands, including treatment of swamps, large bodies of standing water, premises inspections, and fogging.” He further stated that “approval for additional Vector Control Officers has been granted through collaboration with the Deputy Governor, and the onboarding of these individuals has been prioritised.”

Dengue fever is a viral illness conveyed to humans by the bite of an infected Aedes species (Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus) mosquito. These mosquitos are also known to transmit Zika, chikungunya, and other illnesses.

The Turks & Caicos Islands are home to the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is capable of transmitting several diseases.