Turks and Caicos police detains 128 illegal Migrants

An attempt by one hundred and twenty-eight persons to illegally enter the Turks and Caicos was thwarted during the early hours of this morning (January 02nd) by officers of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (Marine Unit).

Based on initial reports, Marine Branch officers acting on information received from the Maritime Operations Center, intercepted one illegal migrant vessel two miles from South Dock.

The illegal migrants, believed to be Haitian nationals, were detained around 1 am today (January 02nd) .

Those detained include; 123 males, four females and one minor.

The vessel and those persons on board were handed over to the TCI Regiment and Immigration Enforcement Officers.

The public is being advised to notify the closest police station or to contact Crime Stoppers and give any information illegal activity anonymously.

Please note, that Crime Stoppers calls are answered in Miami and in Houston by Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers which is a non-profit and not a police agency.

The calls are anonymous and cannot be traced in the United States or the TCI.

Source : TCI Police