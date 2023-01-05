Turks and Caicos police holds back to school tour

On January 4, Ag Sgt. Andre Lewis and Constable Israel Isaacs went to the Charles Hubert James Primary School in Kew, North Caicos.

A group of excited students gave the officers a personal tour of the school’s Fresh Pick Garden, where they also bought some food to eat.

Officials at the school commended the officers for “this excellent show of community policing.”

“Their professionalism, friendliness, and social skills are commendable.”