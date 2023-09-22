Turks & Caicos: Police shoot two men during stolen truck pursuit

in Thursday, two men were shot and injured by police in the Turks and Caicos Islands while they were pursuing a stolen truck.

According to a police statement, around 12:35 a.m., the control room received a complaint of a stolen flatbed truck from the Five Cays region. The truck was followed by CCTV operators before being stopped by armed police personnel.

During the operation to stop the vehicle and detain the suspects, police officers discharged their firearms, injuring two individuals inside the truck. Both individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment, with one being released into police custody and the other being treated.

Two police officers were also injured in non-firearms-related ways, and two police vehicles were damaged when the truck crashed into them.

In a statement released after the incident, Police Commissioner Trevor Botting stated, “The theft of the truck is under investigation, and the discharge of firearms by Police Officers is under review, with consideration to another Police Force from the Region leading an independent review of the circumstances of the discharge, which is normal practice in such circumstances.”