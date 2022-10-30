12 individuals to be sworn in as ‘Justices of the Peace’ in SVG

SWEARING IN FOR JUSTICES OF THE PEACE

Twelve (12) Vincentians, nine (9) from the Grenadine Island of Bequia and three (3) from the mainland St. Vincent are set to become Justices Of The Peace when they take the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office in a Swearing-in ceremony on Monday, October 31st, 2022 at the Government House.

The twelve to be sworn in are:

Morrie Hercules (Level, Bequia) – Levi Walker (Camel, Bequia)

Kenrick Frederick (Port Elizabeth, Bequia) – Icilma Sergeant (Hamilton Bequia)

Camille Jacobs (Mt. Pleasant, Bequia) – Lucille Cozier-011ivierre (La Pompe, Bequia)

Augustus M. Carlos Williams (Port Elizabeth, Bequia) – Mark Anthony 011ivierre (Paget Farm, Bequia)

Ronnie Gregg (Union Level, Bequia) – June Jacqueline Adams-011ivierre (Prospect)

Cynthia Hope-Browne (Belair)

Lionel Elvis James (Fair Hall)

The Swearing-in ceremony will be officiated by Governor General Dame Susan Dougan.

Source : API