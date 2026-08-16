Twin shootings rock Kingstown, Woman wounded, suspect in hospital

POLICE INVESTIGATE TWO FIREARM INCIDENTS IN MIDDLE STREET

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating two separate firearm incidents that occurred in the vicinity of a bar on Middle Street, Kingstown, between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026, several persons were inside the establishment when a 29-year-old man entered the premises and allegedly discharged a firearm.

A 25-year-old woman of Lowmans Leeward sustained a gunshot injury to her left arm. She was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where she received medical treatment and was subsequently discharged.

Persons at the establishment intervened and the firearm was taken from the man. He was subsequently handed over to the police along with the weapon, described as a .38 revolver. The man sustained injuries during the incident and remains a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital under police guard.

In a separate incident at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday,

August 15, 2026, two men, aged 24 and 21, were outside the same establishment when they were reportedly approached by a masked man armed with a firearm.

According to preliminary information received by investigators, the armed individual attempted to discharge the weapon before subsequently firing several shots as the two men fled the area.

Neither man was injured.

A motor vehicle in the area sustained damage to its front windscreen consistent with gunfire. The masked individual was last seen leaving the area in the direction of the gas station and Paul’s Avenue.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

At this stage, the RSVGPF is not making any determination publicly regarding a possible connection between the two incidents. Investigators are examining the available evidence and circumstances surrounding each occurrence.

The RSVGPF is appealing to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crime Unit or the nearest police station.

The RSVGPF will provide further information where appropriate as the investigations progress.