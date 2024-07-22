TwinCare donates cases of bottled water to Union Island residents

As many organizations continue to donate to the recovery efforts in the Grenadines, a local video streaming business, TwinCare, is lending its support to the people of Union Island.

TwinCare in a press release on Monday said; “even with a small scale business it does not mean we cannot empathize and give back”.

The bussines operated by Somora, Omora, and Nyoka Gaymes donated 40 cases of bottled water to the residents of Union Island.

TwinCare offers video streaming services for funerals, weddings, and other events. In 2021, TwinCare initiated its streaming service.

90% of the homes on Union Island have either sustained significant damage or have completely collapsed, lets all help in someway, TwinCare stated.