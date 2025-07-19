Two charged for beating woman at Richmond Hill

Duo charged with Assault

On July 16, 2025, police arrested and jointly charged Tiffany Mckenzie, a 20-year-old resident of Arnos Vale, and Anthonicia Joseph, a 21-year-old Assistant Baker of Diamond, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 20-year-old Customer Service Representative of Diamond by beating her about her body with their hands, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Richmond Hill on March 31, 2025.

The defendants appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Wednesday, July 16,2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. They were granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC each, with one surety, and were ordered not to have any contact with the virtual complainant. They were ordered not to leave the state without the permission of the court. The matter was adjourned to April 22, 2026.