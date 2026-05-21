Two charged in separate theft cases involving govt property, supermarket goods

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with separate theft offences.

On May 19, 2026, authorities arrested 27-year-old carpenter Kelson Bowens of Barrouallie/Fancy. Bowens is accused of stealing building materials belonging to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to police investigations, the stolen items included ten 5-gallon buckets of compound valued at $1,412.88 ECC and five sheets of sheet rack valued at $413.37 ECC. The offence reportedly occurred in Arnos Vale between February 28, 2026, and April 1, 2026.

Bowens appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on the day of his arrest, where he entered a plea of not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety.

As part of his bail conditions, Bowens is ordered to report to the Barrouallie Police Station every Wednesday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and he must seek the court’s permission if he wishes to travel outside the state. His matter has been adjourned to February 9, 2027.

In a separate incident, police arrested 39-year-old Biabou resident James Harry on May 19, 2026. Investigations revealed that Harry stole a quantity of food items valued at $108.25 ECC from a supermarket in Biabou on the same day.

Harry appeared before the Biabou Magistrate Court on May 20, 2026, and pleaded guilty to the charge. The magistrate sentenced Harry to four months at His Majesty’s Prison and issued a restitution order.