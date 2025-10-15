Two charged with armed home invasion & theft in Arnos Vale

Duo Charged with Criminal Trespass and Theft

On October 14, 2025, police arrested and charged Lenron George, a 40-year-old Resident of Overland and Quincy Boyde, a 27-year-old Resident of Rillan Hill, with the offences of Criminal Trespass and Theft.

According to investigation, the accused men entered the dwelling house of a resident of Arnos Vale/USA as trespassers and stole a quantity of household items valued at $4,631.00USD. They also stole $800.00 USD and $1,500.00ECC in cash- the property of same.

They were also charged with stealing one (1) black Glock 19 pistol valued at $550.00 USD and thirteen (13) rounds of ammunition valued at $13.00. ECC

The offences were committed in Arnos Vale on October 11, 2025. George and Boyde appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 15, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to October 22, 2025, for bail review.