Two dead, four injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York

A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.
Her brother, Evan R. Klink, 21, who was driving the 2006 Dodge Ram, was treated for injuries and was taken to a state police station for evaluation. A passenger in his car, 19-year old Cameron Klink, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.
It is not yet clear if the passengers in either cars were also related to the drivers. The crash remained under investigation on Sunday.
