Two female U.S. tourists die in British Virgin Islands while snorkeling

Two female visitors from the United States died in separate circumstances while visiting the Baths last week, according to police in the British Virgin Islands.

Diana Wright, 63, of Texas, was discovered unresponsive by members of her family while snorkeling near The Baths at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. She was brought to shore, where members of the Iris O’Neal Clinic and Virgin Islands Search & Rescue attempted to resuscitate her. She was later declared deceased.

And, at noon on Friday, another female tourist, a California native, was snorkeling at the Baths when she started having trouble. She was taken to shore, where efforts were made to restore her breathing. She was later declared deceased.

The identity of the second female will be protected until the next of kin is notified.

The reason of death in both situations is yet unknown.

The investigations are still ongoing.