Two hospitalised after collision on Villa Road

Times Staff
Reports indicate that a severe vehicular collision occurred on Villa Road during the evening hours.

The crash involved two separate vehicles, resulting in both operators being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Currently, one individual is reported to be in serious condition, while the medical status of the second driver remains less certain.

This news outlet have not yet identified the specific cause of the incident.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation into the nighttime accident continues.

