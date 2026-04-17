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Two charged with murder,conspiracy in shooting of Perrance Mathews

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...

Duo Charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder

On April 16, 2026, police in St Vincent arrested two individuals from Layou in connection with a fatal shooting.

Rosia John, a 46-year-old security guard, and Augustus Mathews, a 22-year-old resident, have been jointly charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges stem from the death of Perrance Mathews, a 19-year-old labourer also from Layou.

Authorities allege that the suspects, acting with malice aforethought, caused the young man’s death by shooting him about his body with a firearm.

The fatal incident took place in Buccament.

According to investigations, police report that between April 10 and April 13, 2026, John and Mathews conspired and agreed upon a course of action to carry out the murder.

Both defendants are expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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