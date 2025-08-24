PAHO’s vaccine mission to protect SVG’s children

In a critical public health initiative, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has completed a comprehensive five-day mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, preparing the nation for the introduction of two life-saving vaccines that promise to significantly reduce infant mortality and disease.

Strengthening Health Infrastructure

A specialized PAHO team conducted an extensive assessment of the country’s immunization readiness, focusing on critical areas including:

Cold chain operations

National Immunization Programme preparedness

Technical capacity of healthcare teams

Vaccine delivery capabilities

The mission included hands-on training at local health centers, ensuring healthcare professionals are fully equipped to implement the new vaccine program effectively.

Powerful Protection for Vulnerable Infants

The two groundbreaking vaccines set to be introduced are:

Pneumococcal Vaccine:

Proven track record of over 30 years

Prevents serious diseases including pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis

Critical protection for young children

Rotavirus Vaccine:

Safeguards infants from severe diarrheal infections

Prevents potentially fatal complications in immunocompromised children

Expert Endorsement

Dr. Amalia Del Riego, PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and Eastern Caribbean Countries, emphasized the significance of this initiative: “Our collaboration with member countries is crucial in strengthening immunization programs and protecting vulnerable populations.”

Strategic Health Intervention

The vaccine introduction is part of a broader strategy to:

Reduce disease incidence

Enhance public health measures

Improve child health outcomes

Financial Support and Partnership

The vaccine procurement is made possible through: