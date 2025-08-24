PAHO’s vaccine mission to protect SVG’s children

In a critical public health initiative, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has completed a comprehensive five-day mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, preparing the nation for the introduction of two life-saving vaccines that promise to significantly reduce infant mortality and disease.
Strengthening Health Infrastructure
A specialized PAHO team conducted an extensive assessment of the country’s immunization readiness, focusing on critical areas including:
- Cold chain operations
- National Immunization Programme preparedness
- Technical capacity of healthcare teams
- Vaccine delivery capabilities
The mission included hands-on training at local health centers, ensuring healthcare professionals are fully equipped to implement the new vaccine program effectively.
Powerful Protection for Vulnerable Infants
The two groundbreaking vaccines set to be introduced are:
- Pneumococcal Vaccine:
- Proven track record of over 30 years
- Prevents serious diseases including pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis
- Critical protection for young children
- Rotavirus Vaccine:
- Safeguards infants from severe diarrheal infections
- Prevents potentially fatal complications in immunocompromised children
Expert Endorsement
Dr. Amalia Del Riego, PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and Eastern Caribbean Countries, emphasized the significance of this initiative: “Our collaboration with member countries is crucial in strengthening immunization programs and protecting vulnerable populations.”
Strategic Health Intervention
The vaccine introduction is part of a broader strategy to:
- Reduce disease incidence
- Enhance public health measures
- Improve child health outcomes
Financial Support and Partnership
The vaccine procurement is made possible through:
- PAHO Revolving Funds
- GAVI financial support
- Collaboration with UNICEF and the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment