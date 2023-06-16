Two rescued after plane crashes off Grenada

𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐖𝐎-𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐄 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐃𝐀

June 16, 2023 – Earlier today, the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) Air Traffic Control received a distress call alerting of engine failure of a Piper aircraft enroute from Margarita to Grenada and approved the pilot’s request for an emergency landing at the MBIA.

Regrettably, the aircraft subsequently crashed approximately 14 miles off the coast of Grenada. This turn of events prompted the activation of the Grenada Airport Authority Emergency Response Plan and consequently, an immediate response from the Coast Guard and the Grenada Ports Authority, resulting in the successful rescue of the two occupants.

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, commended all parties for their quick action, which resulted in the successful rescue of the persons on board by the Grenada Coast Guard.

In particular, he expressed thanks to the following responding Agencies which assisted in the search:

o MBIA Crash Fire Rescue (CFR) Unit

o Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF)- Police, Fire & Coast Guard

o Ministry of Health

o National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA)

o Trinidad & Tobago Rescue Coordination Center

o Air Guard Trinidad & Tobago Coast Guard

o Regional Security Services (RSS)

o American Airlines

o SVG Air

o Local marine community

The aircraft is registered to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Additional information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.