Two SVG teachers participate in CARICOM attachment programme

SECONDARY SCHOOLS ‘TEACHERS ATTACHMENT PROGRAMME IN (CSME)

Two secondary school teachers were selected to participate in a Teacher Attachment Programme facilitated by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat.

Mrs. Latoya DeRoche-John, a teacher at the St. Vincent Girls’ High School and Mrs. Roxanne Williams, a teacher at the St. Vincent Grammar School have been nominated to participate in the Secondary Schools’ Teacher attachment programme in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

The teachers from St. Vincent and the Grenadines are assigned to complete their attachment in Trinidad and Tobago during the period of March 6-17, 2023.

The programme is facilitated by the CARICOM Secretariat with assistance from the 11th European Development Fund (EDF).

The attachment programme is geared towards enhancing implementation of and advocacy on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) in the region.

The programme is expected to give teachers regional exposure to enhance learning opportunities for students.