The police in St. Vincent are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing teenage girls.

On Tuesday, police said Delisha Williams, a 14-year-old Richland Park resident, was missing, and on Wednesday, they reported that a second teenage girl, 13-year-old Trishanique Weekes of San Souci, was also missing.

Weekes was last seen on July 12th, while Williams was last seen on July 15th.