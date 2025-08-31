Two Trinidad-born scholars join global think tank

Two distinguished Trinidad-born (San Fernando & Point Fortin respectively) academics, Dr. Simone T. A. Phipps and Dr. Leon C. Prieto, have been appointed to the Advisory Board of the International Panel on Social Progress (IPSP) — a prestigious global initiative bringing together top scholars, social innovators, policymakers, and civil society leaders to reimagine models of social change and human progress.

Founded in 2014 and modeled after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the IPSP tackles some of the world’s most urgent challenges, from inequality and climate justice to strengthening democracy. Its Honorary Committee includes global luminaries such as Nobel Prize laureates Amartya Sen (Economics, 1998) and Muhammad Yunus (Peace, 2006), and Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Dr. Phipps, Professor of Management at Middle Georgia State University, and Dr. Prieto, Professor of Management at Clayton State University, are also Research Fellows at the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Social Innovation. Their award-winning research on inclusive entrepreneurship, responsible management, business education, and social innovation has been featured in Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, and the Journal of Business Ethics. Together, they coauthored the acclaimed book African American Management History: Insights on Gaining a Cooperative Advantage, now in its second edition.

In their new roles, both will contribute to the IPSP’s Working Group on Entrepreneurship and Social Purpose, shaping global dialogue on how businesses can play a stronger role in advancing social progress.

“It is truly gratifying to see our collaborative research recognized in such a meaningful way,” said Dr. Simone Phipps. “We believe that inclusive entrepreneurship and cooperative values are essential to creating economic systems that serve both people and planet.”

“We are honored to be part of a global initiative that aligns so closely with our life’s work,” added Dr. Leon Prieto. “This appointment allows us to bring historically grounded, community-informed leadership models to the forefront of policy and business transformation.”

Their appointments mark another milestone for Trinidad & Tobago’s growing influence in the global conversation on sustainable and inclusive economic development.