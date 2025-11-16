First set of (GFARC) Trainer of Trainers to be Recognised in SVG

The SVG Red Cross is pleased to announce that the Global First Aid Reference Centre has awarded two Vincentians (Natalie Constance and Descima Hamilton) with the GFARC Trainer of Trainer (ToT) certificate.

The certification took place after the two Red Cross volunteers completed the theoretical phase of the training in Antigua and the practical phase at home. The Antigua leg of the training was delivered by Dr. Jeffrey Pellegrino and Sarah Witiw.

The Global First Aid Reference Centre is a ‘Centre of Excellence’ of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) hosted by the French Red Cross. Global First Aid Reference Centre works closely with National Societies to facilitate knowledge sharing between them and to promote quality first aid education at the global level.

The new trainer of trainers will receive their certificates at presentation ceremony which will take place on Thursday 13th November 2025 at the Holiday Inn Express at 2:00 pm.

Eight new First Aid Instructors will also receive their credentials to facilitate the delivery of First Aid Training on behalf of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross, while an additional eight persons will receive their authorization to continue training for another two years. This increased first aid capacity by the SVG Red Cross is part of their mandate of being the point of reference for the invisible in disaster preparedness, response and recovery.