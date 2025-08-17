Two SVG nationals’ gain Fulbright Scholarships

Two Vincentians Selected for Fulbright Scholarships

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that Mickiela Kier and Kari Da Silva, nationals of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, have been awarded Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarships. Kier, a medical laboratory scientist, earned a Master of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science and Medical Biotechnology from National Taiwan University in 2023 and a Bachelor of Science from Kaohsiung Medical University in 2021.

This August, she will begin a Master of Health Administration in Health Services Policy and Management at the University of South Carolina. Her studies will equip her to strengthen health care systems in her home country, reflecting her commitment to improving health and education services.

Da Silva, a rural development officer, holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. She will pursue a Master’s in Food Science at North Carolina State University, focusing on food safety and efficiency. Her goal is to promote best practices that reduce foodborne illness and waste while raising awareness among industry stakeholders.

The Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange initiative, promotes mutual understanding and collaboration while addressing shared global challenges. Since 1946, more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries have studied, taught, and conducted research through the program.

The U.S. Embassy congratulates Kier and Da Silva and looks forward to their contributions during their studies in the United States and upon their return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.