Two Vincentians Win in ECCB DCash Public Survey

Heartfelt Thank You to Participants in DCash Public Survey!

The DCash team extends a sincere and resounding thank you to everyone who participated in the DCash Public Survey, which ended on 31 December 2024.

Over 6,000 people accepted our invitation to add your voices to the design of DCash 2.0. Your feedback is not just valuable—it is essential in shaping the future of DCash 2.0 and ensuring it serves the needs of people across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Your time, insights, and engagement demonstrate the strength of our ECCU community and our shared commitment to regional innovation for financial inclusion and faster development.

We also take this opportunity to congratulate each of our November and December 2024 survey winners.

November 2024 Winners

Anguilla – Marlon George

Antigua and Barbuda – Shakkia Carlos

The Commonwealth of Dominica – Sharnita Thomas

Grenada – Portia Frame-Lucas

Montserrat – Kirk Brade

Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis – Louise Burnette

Saint Lucia – Raejean Montoute

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Keisha Sutherland-Constance

December 2024 Winners

Anguilla – Chevel Lee

Antigua and Barbuda – Kevon Moses

The Commonwealth of Dominica – Garner Wyllis

Grenada – Kelly Ann Benjamin

Montserrat – Elric Morris

Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis – Jaden Rouse

Saint Lucia – Emery Modeste

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Elron Lewis

An extra-special congratulation to our Grand Prize Winner, Crystal William, of Saint Lucia!

The ECCB envisions DCash 2.0 to be a secure and stable platform for retail payments throughout the ECCU. DCash will be designed to integrate with the core banking systems of financial institutions, allowing for seamless transactions across the platform and the ECCU. These transactions will include P2P, P2B, B2B, G2P, and P2G payments, using the digital version of the EC dollar.

As we continue to plan for the implementation of DCash 2.0, we encourage you to stay connected with us for the latest news and developments. Thank you for your continued support.