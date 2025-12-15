U. K seeks to vaccinate kids before Christmas holidays

- Urgent Vaccination Drive: The NHS is making a final push to vaccinate children against the flu before schools break up for the Christmas holidays. This “last ditch effort” aims to tackle a record “super flu” surge currently gripping the country.
- Children Driving Infections: Latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reveals that flu positivity rates are highest among children aged five to 14 . This cohort is currently driving infections, with only about half of eligible pupils accepting the nasal spray or jab.
- Risk to the Elderly: Health officials are highly concerned that the mass gathering of families over Christmas will lead to the infections rapidly spreading to vulnerable elderly relatives . The very young and the very old are the groups most susceptible to severe illness from the flu.
- Severe Hospital Strain: Flu hospital admissions are currently 54% higher than this time last year and are pushing NHS resources to the limit. Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned the country is facing a “tsunami of flu,” with the peak still yet to come.
- Time Running Out: UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr. Conall Watson stressed that while vaccine supplies are adequate, “time is running out” to build protection ahead of Christmas. It takes approximately a fortnight after vaccination to build maximum immunity against the virus.
- Booking Options: Parents of two and three-year-olds can book an appointment at their GP surgery , while school-aged children (Reception to Year 11) are offered the nasal vaccine through school programmes. Children who missed their school vaccination can still get protected through community clinics .