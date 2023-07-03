U.N. Chief António Guterres Takes A Stand For Stability In Haiti

As Haiti continues to reel from political instability, UN Secretary General António Guterres, Speaking at a press conference in Trinidad on Monday along with the islands Prime Minister Keith Rowley, said that it’s time for all those who have the capacity to create the basic conditions for a force to exist in Haiti to volunteer themselves and participate, and stated that the question is not a question of the Security Council’s decision.

“The most important problem is that we need to have countries that have a robust police force and robust equipment and logistics support to be able to also volunteer themselves”.

“I have seen African countries volunteering. I’ve seen countries in the Caribbean volunteer, but most of them have limited capacity. So I think we need to have the key players also have a very strong commitment to participate in such an operation. And I believe the Security Council will support and convey the necessary mandate”.

“I have come here from Haiti, where the security situation is rapidly deteriorating, and humanitarian needs are soaring. I reiterate my call on all partners to increase support for Haiti’s national police – in the form of financing, training, or equipment. And we must collectively do more to help the Haitian people chart a path towards elections and a political solution. But there can be no lasting security without strengthened democratic institutions – and there can be no strong democratic institutions without a drastic improvement in the security situation”.

Guterres said he has been advocating for the deployment of an international security force authorized by the Security Council and able to cooperate with the Haiti National Police to dismantle the gangs that have created this unprecedented violence.

“I register the fact that those African and Caribbean countries have shown their availability to participate in this effort. And I appeal to those that have the capacity to do so to also volunteer themselves”.

Meanwhile, Trinidad Prime Minister Keith Rowley says CARICOM has been engaged with its neighbors, Canada in particular.

“It’s a major item on the agenda and will be discussed. Recently there was a meeting in Jamaica where the political leadership and the various groupings came out of Haiti to meet in Jamaica to decide what exactly they will support, and we’re talking to African nations to help because we believe that the problem has gone beyond the region”.

In December 2022, St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that a political solution was required.

Gonsalves stated that, in CARICOM’s opinion, the political solution in Haiti, or at least the process of engaging towards a political solution, must come before anything happens on the ground in Haiti.

On November 18, 2022, the Caribbean island’s Prime Minister stated that his government would not be sending anyone from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) to Haiti.